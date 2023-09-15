Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 28,194 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,327,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.