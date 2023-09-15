Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $224,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 399,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of DQ opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($4.45). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $636.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

