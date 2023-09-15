Green Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of XPeng by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 3.31. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $698.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.50 million. XPeng had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

XPeng Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

