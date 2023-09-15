Apella Capital LLC Invests $649,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 161.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 154,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,917 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.