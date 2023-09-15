Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,503 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,817 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

