Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

