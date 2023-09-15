5,910 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,479,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

