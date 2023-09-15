Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 482,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 40,385 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of REET stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

