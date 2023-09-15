Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REET. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

