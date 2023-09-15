7,461 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after buying an additional 10,991,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 102.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,165,000 after buying an additional 5,437,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $347,790,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.87 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

