28,194 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 440,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,323,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,591,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

