Apella Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS OMFS opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $326.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

