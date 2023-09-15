Apella Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $212.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.42. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $214.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.