972 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $474.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $500.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.71.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.