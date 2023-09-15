Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 239.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $65.75.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

