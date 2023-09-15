Apella Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 1.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Avista by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Avista Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVA stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.