Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

