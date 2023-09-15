Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,416 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $280.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

