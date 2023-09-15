Apella Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,215 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,311,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

