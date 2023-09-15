Apella Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $228,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $377.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.91 and a 200-day moving average of $347.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

