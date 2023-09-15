Apella Capital LLC Takes $901,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 721,810 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $188,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $276.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

