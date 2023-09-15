Apella Capital LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS VUSB opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1948 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

