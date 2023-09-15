44,336 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $18.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

