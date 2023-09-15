Apella Capital LLC Makes New $821,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,013,000.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0598 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

