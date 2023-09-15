Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.15 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

