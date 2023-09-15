HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 396 Shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.65% of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 893.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 1,114.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of BATS:VAMO opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.34. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $28.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

