HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $909,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,876,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.4506 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

