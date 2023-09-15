HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $516,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,546 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,138,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.