HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 8.1% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 15.2% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

