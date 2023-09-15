HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.45% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2506 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

