HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,893,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,966 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 342,802 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 273,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 514,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,701,000 after acquiring an additional 138,050 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

