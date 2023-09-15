HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.