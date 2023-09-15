Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Raised by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after buying an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,049,000 after acquiring an additional 528,586 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $656.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $667.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.79.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

