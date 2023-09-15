HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 447 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.03. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

