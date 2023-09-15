HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $82.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

