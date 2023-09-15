HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

