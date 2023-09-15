HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAPR. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,153,180.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 57,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KAPR stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

