Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.47 on September 28th

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 17th. This is an increase from Credit Corp Group’s previous final dividend of $0.36.

Credit Corp Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80.

About Credit Corp Group

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt ledger purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Australia and New Zealand; Debt Ledger Purchasing United States; and Consumer Lending Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

