Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 17th. This is an increase from Qube’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Qube Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qube

In other Qube news, insider John Mann acquired 12,000 shares of Qube stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.82 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,840.00 ($21,832.26). Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Qube

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

Featured Stories

