Berenberg Bank Raises Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 161

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 152 ($1.90) to GBX 161 ($2.01) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.08) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 176.38 ($2.21).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 2.2 %

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 180.60 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 238.60 ($2.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,526.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.47.

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.