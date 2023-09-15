Berenberg Bank Raises Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 161

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 152 ($1.90) to GBX 161 ($2.01) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.08) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 176.38 ($2.21).
Read Our Latest Analysis on Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 2.2 %
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Line Insurance Group
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 2 Wrecked Stocks Keeping Cars on the Road Ready for Repair
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.