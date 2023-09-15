Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Credit Corp Group’s previous final dividend of $0.36.
Credit Corp Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80.
Credit Corp Group Company Profile
