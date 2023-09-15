Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 770 ($9.64) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 715 ($8.95) to GBX 718 ($8.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 694.60 ($8.69).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 536.60 ($6.72) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 530.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 555.23. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 501 ($6.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 647 ($8.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

