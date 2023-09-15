Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 770 ($9.64) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 715 ($8.95) to GBX 718 ($8.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 694.60 ($8.69).
View Our Latest Research Report on PHNX
Phoenix Group Trading Down 0.2 %
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 2 Wrecked Stocks Keeping Cars on the Road Ready for Repair
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.