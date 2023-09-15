Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.18 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.18 million and $138,042.58 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00721057 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $136,437.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

