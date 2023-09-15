Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Raised to GBX 161 at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 152 ($1.90) to GBX 161 ($2.01) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 176.38 ($2.21).
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
