Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Raised to GBX 161 at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 152 ($1.90) to GBX 161 ($2.01) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 176.38 ($2.21).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 181.05 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 238.60 ($2.99). The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4,526.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.47.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

