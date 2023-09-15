eCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.55 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $458.11 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,393.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00807677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00118826 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000323 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,498,879,673,093 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

