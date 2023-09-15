Berenberg Bank Trims Energean (LON:ENOG) Target Price to GBX 1,555

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,570 ($19.65) to GBX 1,555 ($19.46) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,215 ($15.20) target price on shares of Energean in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of LON:ENOG opened at GBX 1,184 ($14.82) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,117.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,156.82. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,800.00 and a beta of 0.56. Energean has a fifty-two week low of GBX 958 ($11.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,622 ($20.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.58.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 40,113 shares of Energean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.23), for a total transaction of £456,084.81 ($570,748.10). 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

