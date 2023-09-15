Berenberg Bank Trims Energean (LON:ENOG) Target Price to GBX 1,555

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,570 ($19.65) to GBX 1,555 ($19.46) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,215 ($15.20) target price on shares of Energean in a report on Monday, June 5th.
In other news, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 40,113 shares of Energean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.23), for a total transaction of £456,084.81 ($570,748.10). 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
