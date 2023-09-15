Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Given “Buy” Rating at Aegis

Aegis reissued their buy rating on shares of Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis also issued estimates for Rail Vision’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Rail Vision Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Rail Vision stock opened at 0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.81. Rail Vision has a 52 week low of 0.38 and a 52 week high of 2.48.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported -0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rail Vision

Rail Vision Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rail Vision stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Rail Vision at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

