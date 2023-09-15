FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

ARDX opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $83,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,430 shares in the company, valued at $986,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,999 shares of company stock worth $302,310 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

