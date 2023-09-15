Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

