Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.21.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $204.21 on Friday. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,723 shares of company stock valued at $21,070,240 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.